NH Man Pleads Guilty In 2019 Child Murder Case: PM Patch NH

CONCORD, NH — Here are some share-worthy stories from the New Hampshire Patch network to talk about tonight. This post features stories, articles, and information published during the past 24 hours. Thank you for reading Patch in New Hampshire.

Victim's wife accuses Ian Morris of asking, "How do you want to die?" during a burglary and random attack on Evergreen Circle Tuesday night.

National Weather Service says 8 inches of snow expected in southern New Hampshire Friday; AccuWeather says up to 18 inches in Concord.

Concord, Chichester, Loudon fire and rescue teams as well as police and sheriff's deputies assisted at a Dover Road crash on Wednesday.

Technical Advisory, based on Ed Rules: "Schools should transition to adopt these new public health recommendations as quickly as possible."

Douglas Barton, 41, killed Colton Emery on Sept. 24, 2019. He agreed to a plea deal and was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Wednesday.

Walking on Ice is a challenge for everyone this winter. Rather than move to Florida, here are two solutions.

The attorney general's office is eyeing two use of force incidents against an inmate by the staff at the NH Department of Corrections.

Linkous is taking over a district that was a flashpoint in the Granite State's fight over how far to take COVID mitigation policies.

Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are on the decline in New Hampshire — while more than 70% have received shots.

Story continues

Woman accused of dumping deceased dog in dumpster; indictments; Rep. who dropped n-word receives "caution" letter; Daylight Savings 2022.

ALSO READ:

Got a news tip? Send it to tony.schinella@patch.com. View videos on Tony Schinella's YouTube.com channel or Rumble.com channel.

This article originally appeared on the Concord Patch