NH Man Pleads Guilty In 2019 Child Murder Case: PM Patch NH
Jaffrey Man Accused Of Hatcheting Victim During Litchfield Attack
Victim's wife accuses Ian Morris of asking, "How do you want to die?" during a burglary and random attack on Evergreen Circle Tuesday night.
Late February Snowstorm Update: 8 To 18 Inches Possible In NH
National Weather Service says 8 inches of snow expected in southern New Hampshire Friday; AccuWeather says up to 18 inches in Concord.
Route 4 In Chichester Closed For Hours After Crash: Video
Concord, Chichester, Loudon fire and rescue teams as well as police and sheriff's deputies assisted at a Dover Road crash on Wednesday.
NH Health, Education Departments Call For End To Masks In Schools
Technical Advisory, based on Ed Rules: "Schools should transition to adopt these new public health recommendations as quickly as possible."
Loudon Man Pleads Guilty In 2019 Child Murder Case
Douglas Barton, 41, killed Colton Emery on Sept. 24, 2019. He agreed to a plea deal and was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Wednesday.
Soule: Overcoming The Winter Ice
Walking on Ice is a challenge for everyone this winter. Rather than move to Florida, here are two solutions.
14 Corrections Officers Under Investigation For Use Of Force On Inmate
The attorney general's office is eyeing two use of force incidents against an inmate by the staff at the NH Department of Corrections.
New Nashua Superintendent An Anti-School Choice, Pro-Mask Advocate
Linkous is taking over a district that was a flashpoint in the Granite State's fight over how far to take COVID mitigation policies.
Sununu Says Schools Must End COVID-19 Mask Mandates
Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are on the decline in New Hampshire — while more than 70% have received shots.
Home Invasion Leads To Attempted Murder Charge: PM Patch NH
Woman accused of dumping deceased dog in dumpster; indictments; Rep. who dropped n-word receives "caution" letter; Daylight Savings 2022.
