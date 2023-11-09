NH man for role in Jan. 6 Capitol breach, bringing total number of local arrestees to 31, feds say

A New Hampshire man was arrested for his alleged role in storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Shawn Daniel Mahoney, of Bristol, New Hampshire, was taken into custody on Thursday, making him the 31st person arrested in the January 6 probe from the area of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, and Rhode Island.

An affidavit alleges that Mahoney entered the U.S. Capitol building wearing a black and gray winter coat, a camouflage backpack, and a “TRUMP PENCE” shirt.

He is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly intending to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business; disorderly conduct on capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building, according to the paperwork filed in the United States District Court.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Mahoney is a registered sex offender, convicted of sexual assault in Rockingham, New Hampshire in 2009.

#BREAKING: Today, the #FBI arrested Shawn D. Mahoney, of Bristol, NH, for his alleged actions during the 1/6/21 U.S. Capitol breach, bringing the total number of people we've arrested from our area of responsibility, which includes ME, MA, NH, & RI, to 31. — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) November 9, 2023

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

