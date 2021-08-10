NH man tackled by court officers as he tries to escape

Aug. 10—NEWBURYPORT — Three officers subdued a New Hampshire man who tried to escape from a Newburyport District Court room Monday after his arraignment on a fugitive from justice charge.

A handcuffed Charles Parker of Goffstown was standing in the prisoner dock about 11:30 a.m. when he tried to leap over a 4-foot-high wooden wall that separates the dock from the gallery.

But before Parker could make it over the barrier, he was tackled by two court officers and a state trooper. Parker was forcibly escorted out of the courtroom and taken to the courthouse's main detention area in the basement.

Judge Jane Prince then called for a recess that lasted approximately 15 minutes.

The decision by Parker, who is 23, to make a run for it came after Prince informed him he would be held in custody so he could be taken back to New Hampshire.

Earlier, a jittery and talkative Parker repeatedly asked the judge to release him with a GPS tracking unit attached to his ankle so he could take care of his puppy. Prince denied his request each time. Parker was then told he could be in custody for at least another week before his next court appearance.

"I've got to get out of here before a week," he exclaimed right before trying to escape.

Court records show Parker was arrested by state police Friday night after they received a report of an erratic driver in Haverhill.

By the time Trooper Edward Jackman caught up with the Chevy Tahoe, it was near the Route 110 exit in Amesbury and heading toward Salisbury.

Jackman pulled the Tahoe over a few moments later. Jackman spoke to the driver, Ashley Ricker, 30, and Parker, who was in the back seat.

Parker revealed there was a warrant for his arrest out of New Hampshire. Ricker was taken into custody because there was also a warrant for her arrest.

She was arraigned a few minutes before Parker. A third person in the Tahoe was not arrested.

Parker faces methamphetamine possession and theft charges in New Hampshire, according to court records.