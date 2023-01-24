NH man, woman charged with animal cruelty for abandoning dog near bridge, police say

A New Hampshire man and woman are facing animal cruelty charges for abandoning a dog on a road in Shelburne, state police said.

Travis Melton and Jessica Allen, both of Berlin, were arrested for animal cruelty on Tuesday, after a dog was found abandoned in a dangerous location on Jan. 1, state police said.

On New Year’s Day, troopers found a stray brindle colored hound dog located precariously near the edge of a bridge on North Road in Shelburne.

Trooper Neil Chapdelaine responded to the area and, with the help of a local dog trainer and others, safely rescued the dog.

The dog, which did not have a tag or identification, was taken to the Woodlands Veterinary Clinic in Lancaster. The dog was then transferred to the care of the Riverside Animal Rescue in Lunenburg, Vermont.

After posting on social media, the owners were located.

Tips to investigators from the public led to the arrests of Melton and Allen, state police said.

Melton and Allen were both were released and will be arraigned on March 8.

