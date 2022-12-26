NH mother charged after police found newborn in Manchester woods

A young mother from Manchester, N.H. is charged after police say she gave birth to a baby in the woods early Monday morning and then waited nearly an hour to direct police to the child’s location.

Manchester Police responded to the area of the West Side Arena just before 1 a.m. for a report of a woman who had given birth to a baby in the woods. Officers searched the area where the mother of the baby directed them, but they were unable to locate the child, according to police.

After nearly an hour, the mother, Alexandra Eckersley, 26, revealed the true location of the baby and led officers to the area. There, officers found the baby and had them transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, but did not elaborate on its condition.

Eckersley was arrested on a felony charge of reckless conduct as well as an unrelated charge from Concord District Court for endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials have not said if they set a court date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW