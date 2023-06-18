NH motorcyclist arrested after state police aircraft clocks him traveling 140 mph on I-93

A New Hampshire motorcyclist was arrested after a state police aircraft clocked him traveling 140 mph on Interstate 93 on Sunday, state police said.

Alex David Lacy, 24, of Salisbury, was charged with reckless driving, reckless conduct and uninspected motorcycle, state police said. Lacy was released on his personal recognizance. He is due to appear in a Concord court on July 28.

On Sunday, the state police Special Enforcement Unit was conducting traffic enforcement using the State Police aircraft on I-93 South in Bow.

Twelve vehicles were observed traveling 90 miles per hour or greater and four vehicles were observed traveling 100 miles per hour or greater, state police said.

State Police Sgt. Jay LaPointe clocked a 2018 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Lacy at 140 mph. LaPointe relayed the motorcycle’s location to troopers on the ground, and they were able to locate and stop Lacy, state police said.

The New Hampshire State Police Special Enforcement Unit is a specialized unit that focuses on enforcing traffic laws, promoting highway safety and reducing the number of crashes on state roadways.

State police said the unit “is equipped with the latest technology and tools to effectively monitor and enforce traffic laws, including the State Police Aircraft.”

