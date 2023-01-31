NH motorist stopped by alleged police impersonator; investigation underway

Officials are warning the public in one New Hampshire town after an alleged police imposter pulled over a motorist Tuesday morning.

Hillsborough Police say a person was stopped in the area of Bog Road around 8:45 a.m. by what they believed was a police cruiser. A further investigation revealed this was not the case, as there was no record of a Hillsborough Police Officer or a Hillsborough Police cruiser in the area, according to authorities.

Officers think this could be a police impersonator, and are asking area residents if they have video of the paved section of Bog Road from this morning or witnessed the alleged “traffic stop.”

There were no reports of any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW