NH nursing home caregiver gets prison time for defrauding elderly victims

Apr. 6—A Bow woman charged with stealing the identities of four elderly people who lived at the long-term care facility where she worked has been sentenced to state prison, officials said.

Christina Lariviere, 37, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Rockingham County Superior Court to five Class A felony counts of identity fraud, one Class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking, one Class A felony count of credit card fraud, three Class B felony counts of forgery, three Class A misdemeanor counts of theft by unauthorized taking, and one Class A misdemeanor count of credit card fraud.

The court sentenced Lariviere to serve 7 1/2 -20 years in state prison and stand committed. She was also sentenced to serve 7 1/2 -15 years prison, to be fully suspended for 15 years, beginning upon release from incarceration.

Prosecutors in the Attorney General's Office said Lariviere, also known as Christina Soleil or Christina Melvin, 35, of Bow, obtained personal information — Social Security numbers, birth dates, drivers' licenses and state ID numbers — from a 100-year-old, a 97-year-old, a 92-year-old and an 87-year-old, intending to pose as those people.

Lariviere got the information while working as a caregiver at the Londonderry long-term care facility where all four people lived, prosecutors said.

Officials also claim in September 2018 Lariviere, while working at a restaurant in Manchester, stole a customer's debit card information and used the information to make purchases for herself.

Lariviere's actions resulted in total losses of $11,239.18, officials said in a release.