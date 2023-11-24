NH officials to explain Portsmouth I-95 soundwall project in public meeting

PORTSMOUTH — An update on the Interstate 95 soundwall and privacy fence project in the city is planned, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation has announced.

The public informational meeting will be held Wednesday, Nov. 29 at Portsmouth City Hall in council chambers in advance of a city Traffic Safety Committee meeting. An informal open house will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a presentation at 6 p.m. detailing the proposed project.

Portsmouth's Pannaway Manor neighborhood, located near Interstate 95 and seen here Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, has qualified for sound barriers to block noise from highway, according to state transportation officials.

The public is encouraged to attend and ask questions, the department announced.

This project involves installing approximately 2,400 feet of soundwall by Shelburne Road, adjacent to the Pannaway Manor area along I-95 southbound and approximately 3,430 feet of soundwall starting on the north side of the Spaulding Turnpike overpass and continuing north just past the Maplewood Avenue overpass along I-95 southbound. Additionally, approximately 1,000 feet of privacy fence will be installed along the I-95 northbound starting 300 feet north of the Woodbury Avenue overpass.

Contact the NHDOT public information office at info@dot.nh.gov, or by phone at (603) 271-6495.

