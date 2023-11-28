NH police: 23 arrests in Seacoast during Thanksgiving DWI crackdown

New Hampshire State Police and local police made 23 arrests in Seacoast area communities during an effort to deter impaired driving during the Thanksgiving holiday (Wednesday, Nov. 22 to Sunday, Nov. 26), officials announced.

The arrests were on charges of driving while intoxicated, speeding, reckless driving and warrants and other violations, according to state safety officials and law enforcement in Seacoast communities in Rockingham County.

New Hampshire State Police Lt. Joseph Ronchi speaks alongside other law enforcement officials in Seabrook Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, about enforcement efforts this holiday season to address drunk driving.

The following data from the stepped-up efforts were announced by state safety officials:

446 vehicles were stopped by law enforcement.

408 warnings were issued.

53 summonses were issued.

New Hampshire State Police credited police departments in Brentwood, East Kingston, Exeter, Fremont, Greenland, Hampton, Newmarket, North Hampton, Portsmouth and Stratham.

The effort was funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through grants issued by the New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety, officials said.

