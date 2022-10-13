NH police: Driver from Eliot, Maine hits 127 mph on I-95, arrested in Greenland

New Hampshire State Police

GREENLAND — New Hampshire State Police arrested an 18-year-old Eliot, Maine, resident on a reckless driving charge for allegedly speeding 127 mph on Interstate 95 early Wednesday.

The incident started in North Hampton and went northbound into Greenland, according to police.

Operating a 2015 BMW 5-Series, the driver passed by state Trooper Cameron Vetter of the New Hampshire State Police Troop A Barracks around 2:55 a.m., police stated in a press release announcing the arrest. The car was clocked at 118 mph in North Hampton and hit 127 mph in Greenland, according to police.

The operator was brought into custody and later released, police said.

“State Police reminds all motorists to obey posted speed limits and to drive with courtesy and care when on New Hampshire roadways,” police stated.

The driver is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 21 in Portsmouth District Court.

