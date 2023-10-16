NH police: DUI driver speeds at 127 mph, fails to stop for officer on I-95

NORTH HAMPTON — A 20-year-old Westwood, Massachusetts, man is facing drunken driving charges after allegedly traveling 127 mph on Interstate 95 and failing to stop for police.

Trooper Cameron Vetter spotted the vehicle at 3:06 a.m. at nearly double the 65 mph speed limit on I-95 southbound in North Hampton, police said. Vetter turned on emergency lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle, but it continued traveling southbound on I-95 toward Massachusetts, according to police.

Police said the vehicle slowed to approximately 60 mph while exhibiting lane control issues. The operator was eventually stopped south of the Hampton toll plaza and taken into custody without incident, according to police.

The driver was charged with aggravated DUI-attempt to elude, aggravated DUI with an alcohol concentration of .16 or greater, and reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear at Hampton District Court on Oct. 26.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: NH police arrest DUI suspect allegedly driving 127 mph on I-95