East Kingston crash: One life lost, three injured, NH police say

EAST KINGSTON — Police are investigating a serious crash they say resulted in one fatality and injured three people, stating it is believed to have been caused by excessive speed.

New Hampshire State Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred on Burnt Swamp Road Tuesday afternoon at 1:40 p.m. The man who was driving the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene, while a woman passenger was taken by medical flight, to a Boston area hospital, they said. Also in the vehicle were two children, a 9-month-old and a 3-year-old, who both sustained serious injuries, police said.

The names of those involved were not immediately released, pending notification of next of kin, police said.

New Hampshire State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, on Burnt Swamp Road in East Kingston.

A preliminary investigation indicates excessive speed was a contributing factor for this crash, according to police. Route 108 at Route 107A was closed, as was Route 107A from Route 108 to Chase Road as police investigated the accident, according to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

New Hampshire State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, on Burnt Swamp Road in East Kingston.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the East Kingston Police Department, East Kingston Fire Department, South Hampton Police Department, Brentwood Fire Department, and Amesbury, Massachusetts Police Department.

Local news coverage: Stay connected with the Seacoastonline mobile app

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: East Kingston NH crash: One death, three seriously hurt