NH Police issue Silver Alert for missing 79-year-old man with dementia

Police in New Hampshire have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old man who reportedly suffers from dementia.

State Police said John Matson was last seen Wednesday walking away from his home on Amy Lane in Hampstead around 3:30 p.m. and was reported missing by his wife after he never returned.

He was described as being 6′0″ and weighing 180 lbs. with gray hair, blue eyes and a beard.

Police added that Matson is possibly wearing a “red/white and blue” button-up shirt and gray shorts.

Authorities asked that if contact is made with Matson, that the public contact the Hampstead Police Department at 603-329-5700.

