NH police renew call for help in search for missing artist who hasn’t been seen in more than 10 days

Police in New Hampshire are renewing their call for help as they continue to search for a missing artist who hasn’t been seen since early January.

Ashley Turcotte, 31, was last seen at her home in Barnstead on Thursday, Jan. 4, according to the Barnstead Police Department.

Turcotte’s car was later found abandoned at Barnstead Town Hall with her keys, backpack, wallet, and cellphone inside, police said.

“Ashley is an artist who always paints pumpkins for all of our town departments,” the department wrote in a Facebook post on Jan. 7.

Police shared a missing poster on Sunday that said Turcotte was last believed to be wearing dark pants, a dark long-sleeve shirt, tennis shoes, and possibly a black or blue winter coat.

Turcotte is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes, and scars on both of her arms.

The Barnstead Police Department on Sunday night was lit up in the color teal, Turcotte’s favorite color, the department said.

“It will remain this way for the time being,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “BPD Cares!”

The Laconia Daily Sun reported last week that dogs, horses, and drones have been utilized in the ongoing search for Turcotte.

A candlelight event called “Light Ashley’s Way Home” was also held in support of her, the news outlet reported.

Anyone with information on Turcotte’s whereabouts is urged to contact Barnstead police at 603-269-8100.

The circumstances surrounding Turcotte’s disappearance remain under investigation.

