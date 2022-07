Police in Londonderry, NH are looking for anyone who is responsible for breaking into a mailbox right in front of their local post office.

They believe it may have happened anywhere between 3:45p on Saturday to 10a Sunday.

If you have any information you are urged to call Officer Delforte at the Londonderry NH Police department (603) 432-1118.