NH primary 2024: Polling places and times for Seacoast cities and towns

The New Hampshire primary is Jan. 23, 2024.

The 2024 New Hampshire presidential primary will be held Tuesday, Jan. 23. Here is a list of places and polling times for cities and towns in the greater Seacoast area:

Barrington

Barrington Middle School, 51 Haley Drive, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Brentwood

Swasey Central School, 355 Middle Road, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dover

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in each ward:

Ward 1: Frances G. Hopkins Elementary School (formerly Horne Street Elementary School), 78 Horne St.

Ward 2: Dover Ice Arena, 110 Portland Ave.

Ward 3: Woodman Park Elementary School, 11 Towle Ave.

Ward 4: Garrison School, 50 Garrison Road.

Ward 5: Dover Middle School, 16 Daley Drive.

Ward 6: Hellenic Center, 219 Long Hill Road.

Durham

Oyster River High School, 55 Coe Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

East Kingston

East Kingston Elementary School, 5 Andrews Lane, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Epping

Epping High School, 33 Prescott, Road, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Exeter

Seacoast School of Technology in the Talbot Gym, 40 Linden St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Farmington

Town Hall Recreation Center, 531 Main St., 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Greenland

Greenland Central School, 70 Post Road, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hampton

Winnacunnet High School, 1 Alumni Drive, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hampton Falls

Lincoln Akerman School, 8 Exeter Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kensington

Kensington Elementary School, 122 Amesbury Road, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lee

Mast Way School, 23 Mast Road, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Madbury

Madbury Town Hall, 13 Town Hall Road, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Milton

Nute Middle High School, 28 School St., 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New Castle

New Castle Recreation Center, 301 Wentworth Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Newfields

Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Newington

Newington Town Hall, 205 Nimble Hill Road, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Newmarket

Newmarket Jr./Sr. High School Gymnasium, 213 South Main St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

North Hampton

North Hampton School, 201 Atlantic Ave., 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Portsmouth

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in each ward:

Ward 1: New Franklin School, 1 Franklin Drive.

Ward 2: Portsmouth Middle School, 155 Parrott Ave.

Ward 3: Senior Activity Center, 125 Cottage St.

Ward 4: Dondero School, 32 Van Buren Ave.

Ward 5: Little Harbour School, 50 Clough Drive.

Rochester

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in each ward:

Ward 1: East Rochester Elementary School, 773 Portland St.

Ward 2: Chamberlain Street School, 65 Chamberlain St.

Ward 3: Gonic Elementary School, 10 Railroad Ave.

Ward 4: McClelland Elementary School, 59 Brock St.

Ward 5: James W. Foley Memorial Community Center, 150 Wakefield St./Community Way.

Ward 6: Elks Lodge No. 1393, 295 Columbus Ave.

Rollinsford

American Legion, 551 Foundry St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rye

Rye Elementary School, 461 Sagamore Road, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Seabrook

Seabrook Community Center, 311 Lafayette Road, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Somersworth

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in each ward:

Ward 1: City Hall, 1 Government Way.

Ward 2: Summersworth Historical Museum, 157 Main St.

Ward 3: Somersworth High School cafeteria, 11 Memorial Drive.

Ward 4: Idlehurst Elementary School cafeteria, 45 Stackpole Road.

Ward 5: Romeo J. Messier Building, 218 Main St.

Strafford

Strafford Town Hall, 12 Mountain View Drive, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stratham

Stratham Memorial School, 39 Gifford Farm Road, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

