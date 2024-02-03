NH recruiting more women and minorities for highway construction trade

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation's On-the-Job Training Program is designed by the Federal Highway Administration to promote the advancement of women, minorities and disadvantaged people.

Teri Tie grew up around the construction trade, hanging out after school at job sites where her father and older brother worked.

In her late 30s, Tie found herself tired of a desk job. An advertisement in the newspaper for a private-sector company contracting with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation caught her eye.

In the interview, Tie told them candidly, “I can swing an ax and run a shovel, but not much else.”

The company’s response? “You’d be perfect.”

Tie was an ideal candidate because the company was required to make a good-faith effort to have an employee on the job site participating in the DOT’s On-the-Job Training Program, designed by the Federal Highway Administration to promote the advancement of women, minorities, and disadvantaged people in the highway construction trades. The FHWA requires that states establish their own apprenticeship and training programs.

By cultivating a workforce representative of populations historically underrepresented in the industry, the program supports federal contract provisions that require equal opportunity on job sites. The goal is also in line with President Joe Biden’s Justice40 Initiative – an effort to see at least 40 percent of benefits from certain federal grants, programs, and initiatives flow to disadvantaged communities.

Tie, who lives in Unity, enrolled in the program, completing 500 to 600 hours of training, and obtaining all necessary certifications between 2019 and 2021. Today, she’s employed by the state DOT as a safety and environment coordinator, a job she says she really enjoys.

“It’s kind of a hybrid job, partly desk, partly field,” she said. “I get to drive all over the state to our various satellite garages and communicate with the crews and office personnel and administrators. I get insight from what the guys feel in terms of safety things and the job sites, convey that to the administrators, and find a happy medium between the two.”

Cody Oliphant, disadvantaged business enterprise coordinator at the DOT’s Office of Federal Compliance, said graduates of the OJT program can become bridge construction workers, highway construction workers, construction forepersons and supervisors, traffic control coordinators, equipment operators, pipe layers, and field engineers.

Candidates for these jobs are desperately needed, he said.

Oliphant was hired by the agency to specifically increase outreach among women, minorities, and small businesses. New Hampshire’s worker pool makes it challenging, he said, given its low unemployment rate. The COVID-19 pandemic also posed obstacles to recruitment.

“That is the biggest hurdle we have, actually finding those who are interested to sign up,” Oliphant said. “One of the years we barely even got one applicant.”

But, “there is a big push to grow the program as much as possible,” he added. DOT has recently been partnering on outreach with groups such as Manchester NAACP, Business Alliance for People of Color, Ascentria Care Alliance, Center for Women and Enterprise, and NH Songa, among others.

The department goes to job fairs, university and community college events, and works with chambers of commerce. They’ve also been working to expand their geographic outreach across the state, particularly in rural areas.

“We really want to diversify the workforce here,” Oliphant said. “A part of that, of course, is to meet federal mandates and goals, but I think our commissioner (William Cass) is really inspired by this program, as well.”

OJT trainees qualify for a $3,000 scholarship for CDL (commercial driver’s license) Class B training, which in its entirety costs about $6,000. In some cases, other groups or organizations will cover the remaining $3,000.

There is a “huge demand” for CDL holders, Oliphant said; almost a guarantee “they would get hired immediately.” The program also offers reimbursement for boots, protection, tools, and other related training.

DOT works to recruit three trainees per year. In accordance with federal contract stipulations, Oliphant said, the goal is to assign one trainee for every $5 million project that presents viable OJT opportunities.

“It makes it so that the prime contractors are motivated to get (trainees) hired with their company on the project,” he said.

In December, the Executive Council authorized DOT to contract with New Jersey-based Turner Surety and Insurance Brokerage Inc. to provide employment outreach and placement services for On-the-Job Training candidates, as well as “increase the availability of qualified minority and female candidates for hire by contractors and remove barriers to their initial and continued employment.”

Oliphant said candidates interested in DOT’s program should contact Ann Maestri at amaestri@tsibinc.com or 845-641-5786.

