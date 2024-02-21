NH rejects pardon hearing for ex-Hampton officer convicted of murdering neighbor

HAMPTON — Robert McLaughlin, convicted of killing late state Rep. Renny Cushing’s father in 1988, was denied his request Wednesday for a pardon hearing.

McLaughlin had been a Hampton police officer for 18 years when he shot his neighbor, Robert Cushing Sr., in the doorway of Cushing's home in 1988. He was convicted in 1990 of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Wednesday, he requested the opportunity to live the rest of his life out of prison at 83 years old. The Executive Council voted 5-0 without debate to reject the request. He made the same request in 2019, which also was denied.

The Executive Council denied a request for a pardon hearing from Robert McLaughlin, a Hampton police officer who shot his neighbor, Robert Cushing, to death in 1988.

Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday he supported the decision.

“The governor opposed granting this pardon hearing request and appreciates the council’s swift rejection of the matter,” Sununu’s spokesperson Ben Vistahdt said.

McLaughlin murdered Robert Cushing Sr. with his wife as an accomplice

According to court records, on the night of June 1, 1988, McLaughlin and his wife, Susan, drove to 63-year-old Robert Cushing Sr.’s home. While she stood guard, McLaughlin walked up to the front door and rang the doorbell. When Cushing opened the door, McLaughlin fired twice right through the screen door, killing the father of seven in front of his wife, Marie. Court records indicate the McLaughlins dumped the shotgun in a nearby river and returned to their home, located right behind Cushing’s house.

Hampton police detectives investigated the crime, and within a couple of months, McLaughlin confessed to the killing. McLaughlin was indicted on first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges.

At his trial, McLaughlin admitted to shooting Cushing but said he was not guilty by reason of insanity. He argued that he was suffering from depression and panic attacks and the night of the shooting was under the influence of alcohol and the prescription drug Xanax, a sedative.

After exhausting his appeals at the state level, he appealed in federal court with the claim he would not have been convicted had jurors known he was taking controversial sleeping pills. A judge rejected that argument, saying he failed to prove his case on several fronts.

McLaughlin's wife, Susan McLaughlin Cook, is also serving a sentence a life sentence. She also has requested pardon hearings in the past, which have all been rejected by the Executive Council.

‘Murder at the Front Door’: Retired cop pens novel on Cushing homicide in Hampton

Son of victim mounts campaign to repeal death penalty in NH

Robert Cushing’s son, Robert “Renny” Cushing, went on to become a longtime state representative for Hampton. He led an effort to repeal the death penalty that was successful in 2019 and required lawmakers to override a veto by Sununu. Governors from both parties vetoed his effort over the years, Jeanne Shaheen having vetoed Renny Cushing’s repeal bill in 2000.

Renny Cushing died from prostate cancer in 2022. In life, he said he opposed what he referred to as “state-sponsored killing” even in light of what happened to his father.

“If we let those who kill turn us into killers, then evil triumphs, and we all lose,” he said on March 7, 2019, when his bill passed the House. “That does nothing to bring back our loved ones. All it does is widen the circle of violence.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: NH rejects pardon hearing for ex-Hampton officer convicted of murder