NH releases secret 'Laurie List' of police officers with credibility issues. Here are the names.

New Hampshire's Department of Justice on Wednesday released a portion of the state's secret list of roughly 270 police officers with credibility issues.

Known as the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, and formerly called the "Laurie List," the list tracks current or former officers whose credibility may be called into question during a trial because of something in their personnel records. Prosecutors are required to turn the information over to defendants before trial, but public access has been limited to heavily redacted versions of the list.

The list includes names of some officers in Seacoast police departments, including Dover, Durham, Portsmouth and Rochester, as well as departments around the state. They are listed by name and category of the reason they are on the list, such as "truthfulness" or "criminal conduct" or "falsifying evidence."

The first 90 names released includes officers who were added to the list after May 2018 who do not have ongoing appeals or whose appeals were denied, according to a New Hampshire Public Radio report. The names of the remaining officers will be released in March, the report states, and the state reports it will be updated monthly.

Here is the list of the first 90 names:

Why the list was released

An agreement to release the list was reached in compromise legislation in New Hampshire earlier in 2021 supported by the state attorney general's office and law enforcement unions. Its provisions match a recommendation by the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency that was established last summer in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Previous coverage

Under the bill, which Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law in August, the list would be made public after a six-month period during which officers could contest their placement on the list.

Several media outlets, including Seacoast Media Group, and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire sued, seeking access to the list in 2018. Most of the parties, however, asked the court to delay its ruling, pending the outcome of the proposed legislation.

The list's official title is the "exculpatory evidence schedule." It is often called the "Laurie List" after Carl Laurie, whose murder conviction was overturned in 1995 after one of the lead detectives on his case was found to have credibility issues that were not shared with Laurie's defense attorneys.

Seacoast police react

Three former Durham police officers — David Carpenter, Michael Lyczak and Gabriel Tarrants — are named on the list for incidents regarding “truthfulness.” Durham Police Chief Rene Kelley said in lieu of termination of their positions by the department all three former officers chose to resign.

Lyczak’s and Tarrants’ incidents happened in 2008, while Carpenter’s took place in 2013, he said. Kelley said he would not detail the incidents but stated all three cases were reported to the Strafford County Attorney’s Office upon the resignations of each officer.

“I think sunshine is the best disinfectant. We have nothing to hide. Personally, I don't have an issue with it being released,” Kelley said of the list of officers released Wednesday. “My policy is that I will not employ anybody who has a credibility issue.”

ACLU-NH cites importance of releasing list

Henry Klementowicz, senior saff attorney for ACLU of New Hampshire issued a statement:

“We give police officers a badge and a gun and we need to be able to trust them with it. ACLU-NH has been working for a long time to make public the names of officers who have been found to have committed misconduct that might call their credibility into question. When it comes to ensuring police in New Hampshire live up the high expectations we have for them, the answer is more transparency, not less. In addition to making sure that criminal defendants get the evidence the constitution entitles them to for a fair trial, this partial release is a step in the right direction to making sure that the government is accountable to Granite Staters."

