NH robbery suspects apprehended in Sterling after pursuit

Three men accused of robbing a New Hampshire cellphone store were apprehended on Route 12 in Sterling after police in Boxborough spotted the suspects' getaway car.

A pursuit eventually covered a section of Interstate 290 before making its way to Route 12. The suspects were taken into custody soon after ditching the car in the area of Little Ones Child Care.

Police divers were summoned after authorities suspected evidence might have been thrown into the reservoir in West Boylston.

The suspects, all from New York, are slated to be arraigned in Clinton District Court Thursday. They face a series of charges. They were initially sought in connection with the robbery of an AT&T store in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: New Hampshire cellphone store robbery suspects apprehended in Sterling after pursuit