NH seeks more snow plow drivers. Will raises be enough to attract them?

Between retirements and the demand for people with commercial drivers licenses at private companies, New Hampshire has had a tough time staffing the trucks that plow snow.

State officials are trying a variety of things to recruit drivers: offering hiring and retention bonuses, working with people coming out of military service, posting on Facebook, even asking retirees to come back to help during storms.

“There is a national shortage, too, for CDL drivers in general,” said Paula Nash, who manages human resources at the New Hampshire Department of Transportation. She said as interest in the trades has waned over the years and many people made career changes because of the Covid pandemic, it’s been more difficult to staff plow trucks.

Plows get out early as a blizzard begins to hit Newmarket Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

The state raised hourly rates earlier this year for contractors who help plow snow in the wintertime by 15% in another effort to make the job more attractive. Contractors make up more than half of the snowplowing force, while full-time highway maintenance employees make up the rest.

Richard Arcand, the Department of Transportation’s public information officer, said they’ll be able to meet their plowing obligations this winter, but after a big storm, it may take the department longer to plow roads.

“We're always encouraging the public to stay home if they can during these big storms and give us time and space to do the job,” he said.

As the climate changes and the state starts to see more rain and less snow during winters, crews will still need to go out to check on how well drainage systems are working, he said. And there’s plenty of highway maintenance work to do outside of winter, too.

“These are full-time year-round jobs. Great benefits. CDL training. Pensions,” Arcand said. “We have a golf tournament. Very big draw here,” he added with a smile.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Wanted in NH: More snow plow drivers