NH sports betting raised $100 million for education in first four years

Master of Ceremonies Mike Mutnansky left, talks with Boston Bruins legend Zdeno Chara during Thursday's free question-and-answer event in the Seasons Showroom at The Brook in Seabrook. The event was in conjunction with The Brook, DraftKings and the New Hampshire Lottery.

In the four years since New Hampshire legalized sports betting and teamed up with DraftKings, the partnership has contributed $100 million to public education, according to the New Hampshire Lottery. It’s one of several games run by the Lottery that contributes to the Education Trust Fund.

“We are extremely proud of the work we have done to establish New Hampshire as the premier destination for sports betting in the Northeast,” said Charlie McIntyre, executive director of New Hampshire Lottery, in a statement. “We encourage our New Hampshire players to continue placing responsible bets and we are excited for many more years of winning big!”

State revenues across all games, including instant scratch tickets, keno, and historic horse racing, generated an increase of $43 million, or 29.3 percent, last year to the Education Trust Fund, according to Lottery’s annual report.

Sports betting is among the Lottery’s newest games, opening its first retail sports book at The Brook in Seabrook, followed by Filotimo in Manchester and Dover, and the Gate City Casino in Nashua.

In the four years since the launch of sports betting, New Hampshire players have wagered more than $2.71 billion, according to the Lottery.

This story was originally published by the New Hampshire Bulletin.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: NH sports betting raised $100 million for education in first 4 years