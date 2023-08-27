NH State Police arrest 9 drivers from Mass., NH, for DUI and other offenses

Nine drivers from Massachusetts and New Hampshire were arrested by state police overnight Saturday into Sunday as part of a crackdown on drunken driving, speeding and other motor vehicle offenses.

The arrests occurred during a “a high visibility DWI Enforcement Saturation patrol” in the greater Concord area from 9 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday, state police said.

Troopers stopped 118 vehicles for a variety of motor vehicle offenses.

State police said the drivers arrested and charged included:

- Russell Dellapenna, 29, of East Hampton, Mass., who was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence, speeding (90 mph in a 55 mph zone);

- David Billings, 44, of Methuen, Mass., who was charged with driving under the influence, driving after suspension/revocation-driving under the influence, yellow/solid line violation;

- Patrick Mack, 25, of Swanzey, who was charged with driving under the influence - subsequent offense; lane control, and having an open container;

- Timothy McGordon, 36, of Manchester, who was charged with driving under the influence, and speeding;

- Andrew Paquette, 22, of Chichester, who was charged with driving under the influence, yellow/solid line violation;

- Jessica Brennan, 33, of Manchester, who was charged with driving under the influence, lane control;

- Brian Martin, 39, of Merrimack, who was charged with driving under the influence;

- Issac Pease-Rivera, 22, of Manchester, who was arrested on an electronic bench warrant;

- Brianna Thibeault, 27, of Tilton, who was charged with driving under the influence.

“The New Hampshire State Police has taken an aggressive stance to prevent persons from driving when impaired,” state police said in a statement on Sunday. “New Hampshire has some of the most aggressive laws in the country to fight impaired driving and the law enforcement community will use those tools to their fullest extent to make sure our citizens and visitors are safe when operating their vehicles on our roadways.”

The weekend initiative was funded by the New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, officials said.

