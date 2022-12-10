NH State Police crack down on dangerous drivers, arrest 11 during ‘saturation’ patrols

New Hampshire State Police cracked down on dangerous drivers who were under the influence on Friday night and Saturday morning, making several arrests as part of “saturation” patrols.

State and local police made 11 arrests and issued 40 citations and 138 warnings after conducting a total of 193 traffic stops.

Jose R. Loja-Pomaquiza, 31, of Milford, New Hampshire, was arrested on a warrant;

Darwin X. Pino Trelles, 37, of Fall River, Massachusetts, was arrested for driving without a valid license;

James G. Schiavoni Jr., 57, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was arrested on a warrant;

Alan B. Rindler, 73, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was arrested for driving under the influence of liquor;

James L. Dunaway, 39, of Berwick, Maine, was arrested for driving under the influence of liquor;

George Mccall, 93, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was arrested for driving under the influence of liquor;

Brandon T. Corliss, 32, of Deerfield, New Hampshire, was arrested for aggravated driving under the influence of drugs, contempt – breach of bail conditions, reckless driving;

Cody M. Phelps, 31, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested for driving under the influence of liquor;

Jamie L. Brave, 44, of Dover, New Hampshire, was arrested for driving under the influence liquor;

Sierra D. Peterson, 27, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was arrested for driving under the influence of liquor;

Finally, Sophia P. Hall, age 22, of Farmington, New Hampshire, was arrested for wrong-way driving.

State police said at 2:14 a.m. Saturday, troopers found Hall, driving a 2018 Mini Cooper, traveling in a southerly direction in the northbound lanes of travel of the Spaulding Turnpike in the vicinity of the Dover Toll Plaza. Troopers used emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to signal Hall to stop the Mini Cooper however, Hall failed to stop for troopers, police said. As the Mini Cooper was traveling toward oncoming traffic on the General Sullivan Bridge, Troopers used their police cruisers to contain the Mini Cooper, eventually bringing the Mini Cooper to a stop within the left lane of the Spaulding Turnpike near Exit 6. Police then took Hall and a heavily-intoxicated passenger into custody.

After Troopers placed Hall in the rear of a police cruiser, Hall managed to remove one of her handcuffs. As Troopers attempted to reapply the handcuffs, Hall became combative, resisted Troopers’ efforts to restrain her, and assaulted an arresting trooper by kicking him, police said. After a brief struggle, Hall was again secured in handcuffs and placed in the rear of a police cruiser.

Hall was arrested and charged with several crimes to include reckless conduct (Class B felony), aggravated driving under the influence of drugs or liquor (Class A misdemeanor), disobeying an officer (Class A misdemeanor), resisting arrest (Class A misdemeanor), assault on a police officer (Class A misdemeanor), escape (Class A misdemeanor), along with a number of motor vehicle violations.

A bail commissioner set personal recognizance bail on the foregoing charges pending Hall’s appearance in Strafford County Superior Court on Jan. 12. Based upon their level of impairment, Hall and the aforementioned passenger were lodged at the Strafford County House of Corrections in protective custody.

Police urge drivers to make safe choices during the holiday season. If you see a driver who may be impaired, call 911 immediately to report their location, police said.

