NH State Police investigating suspicious shooting death of woman in Danville

New Hampshire State Police are investigating a “suspicious” death after a woman was found shot to death in Danville Thursday.

Danville police officers were called to a home on Back Road late Thursday night, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. Responding officers found the woman dead from an apparent gunshot.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Although they have not yet identified a suspect, investigators traveled door-to-door Friday, asking neighbors if they had seen or heard anything of note.

An autopsy on the woman’s body was scheduled for Friday morning. The identity of the woman will be released after the examination and once family members are notified.

State Police have not released any other information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

