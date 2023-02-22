NH State Police searching for two ‘vulnerable’ women driving between Massachusetts and Maine

New Hampshire State Police are asking for public help locating two lost “vulnerable” women who were last reported driving around the borders of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.

Kimberly Pushard and Angela Bussell were reported missing by the Topsham, Maine Police Department Wednesday after reportedly spending Tuesday afternoon driving between the three states, unable to find their way back to Topsham.

Tuesday evening, the two women made contact with the Exeter, New Hampshire Police Department and several other Granite State law enforcement agencies who were unable to direct the women home.

Pushard’s cellphone was last pinged in the area of Candia and Raymond NH. It is now powered off.

Pushard, 51, is described as 5′5″, weighing 164 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Bussell, 50, is described as 5′8″, weighing 213 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Pushard was driving her red 2012 Jeep Compass with a license plate that reads 1960VC. Bussell was a passenger in the vehicle.

The two women are intellectually disabled, easily disorientated, have trouble processing information and are prone to being confused by the directions, according to their families.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of the two women is asked to contact the Exeter Police Department at 603-772-1212.

