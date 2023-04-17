NH teen killed in Providence shooting

A missing New Hampshire teen has been identified as the victim in a deadly Providence, Rhode Island shooting.

15-year-old Isiah Rosario, from Concord, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on March Street around 2:30 a.m., Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez told WPRI.

Rosario was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rosario ran aware from home weeks ago, Perez told WPRI.

Perez called the shooting an “extremely sad loss of a young life in our city due to senseless gun violence.”

“Any act of gun violence impacts our entire community, especially when it involves youth,” Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said in a statement. “We extend our sincerest condolences to the family and Providence police officers are actively investigating this incident.”

