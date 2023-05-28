NH woman accused of driving wrong way while intoxicated on I-293 with 2 children in car, police say

A New Hampshire woman is accused of driving the wrong way while intoxicated on Interstate 293 with two young children in a sedan early Sunday morning, state police said.

Sulma Canales Cabrera, 26, of Nashua, is facing charges of reckless conduct, aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and endangering the welfare of a child, state police said.

At approximately 12:40 a.m. Sunday, New Hampshire State Police received reports of a silver sedan traveling the wrong way on Interstate 293 in Manchester. Initial reports indicated that the sedan was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes, in the area of Exit 6.

As troopers tried to intercept the sedan, police received another report that the driver of the sedan had made a U-turn on the Interstate at the upper split of Interstate 93/293 and was now traveling southbound.

Troopers were able to stop the sedan as it approached Exit 5 in Manchester, and they arrested Cabrera, state police said.

State police said two young children, ages 10 and 6, were inside the sedan when it was stopped.

Cabrera is scheduled to appear in the Superior Court in June.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact Trooper Bryan Taylor at 603-223-4381 or Bryan.L.Taylor@dos.nh.gov.

