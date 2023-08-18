NH woman accused of taking explicit photos of young kids at Mass. daycare expected to be released

A New Hampshire woman accused of taking explicit photographs of young children at a daycare in Massachusetts is expected to be released from federal custody on Friday.

Lindsay Groves, 38, of Hudson, is slated to appear in federal court in Boston for two hearings, one of which could set her free from custody until she faces trial. Last week, a federal judge granted her a motion for a pretrial release.

The conditions of Groves’ release would require her to live with her parents and no one under the age of 18 would be allowed to visit the home. Groves would also have to refrain from accessing her phone.

Groves and her former partner, 39-year-old Stacie Laughton, of Nashua, are facing charges of trading sexually explicit pictures of young children that were allegedly taken in the bathroom of the Creative Minds Daycare in Tyngsboro, where Groves once worked.

The allegations involve both boys and girls.

Stacie Laughton

Groves allegedly used regular bathroom breaks for the children (routine diaper/pull-up changes prior to “naptime”) to take multiple photos of the prepubescent children in a private bathroom and then sent the photos to Laughton via text message, U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy announced in June.

Prosecutors say a review of Grove’s cellphone allegedly revealed more than 10,000 text messages between Groves and Laughton, including at least four sexually explicit images of children who appear to be approximately three to five years old.

Both Groves and Laughton were indicted in July on three counts each of sexual exploitation of children. Groves is also charged with one count of distribution of child pornography.

Laughton previously served in the New Hampshire House of Representatives and was the state’s first openly transgender lawmaker.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

