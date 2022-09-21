NH woman arrested for alleged unlicensed practice of naturopathy

Sep. 21—An Atkinson woman was arrested Tuesday on charges she provided services as a naturopath despite not having a license, the Attorney General's Office announced.

Shanna M. Pinet, 44, of Atkinson, faces three counts of unlicensed practice of naturopathy and two counts of violating the New Hampshire Consumer Protection Act, officials said.

The charges are related to allegations that Pinet, who officials say holds no professional license in New Hampshire, represented herself and provided client services as a naturopathic doctor under the name "Dr. Fabianna Marie."

She is scheduled to be arraigned at Rockingham County Superior Court on Oct. 20.

Class A misdemeanors are punishable by up to 12 months in prison and up to a $2,000 fine.

Last January, a court ordered Pinet and her husband to pay $60,000 in civil penalties and restitution for operating an organization that passed itself off as a breast cancer charity.

Rockingham County Superior Court ruled an organization called the "Fab Family Fund" and its principals, Shanna and David Pinet, violated laws governing charities.

In a news release from the state Attorney General's Office, prosecutors said there was no evidence any money raised by the funds went toward its stated mission to "educate, facilitate and grant Breast Cancer Thrivers and their families an all-expense paid trip for solace and healing."

The court ruled the Pinets and the fund engaged in deceptive fundraising, breached their fiduciary duties, and failed to comply with an administrative subpoena.

The court ordered the Pinets to pay $5,794 in restitution, $15,287 to the Attorney General for attorneys' fees and costs, and $40,000 in civil penalties.

The "Fab Family Fund" will be dissolved, the Pinets were ordered not to lead any more charities in New Hampshire, and the duo cannot work for any breast cancer charities or nonprofits for the next 10 years.