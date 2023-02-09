NH woman arrested after dog found in trash bag on side of road

A New Hampshire woman has been arrested after a dog was found in a trash bag on the side of the road.

On January 19 2022, Manchester Police responded to the Fairfield Inn on South Porter St after a woman called police saying she saw a tail sticking out of a trash bag on the side of the road.

According to police, the caller had been walking her dog when he became interested in a trash bag on the side of the road behind the hotel.

Upon arrival to the scene, police opened the bag and found the body of a pit bull.

Police were able to identify the owner as Keryn Lynch, 37, and, through the investigation, determined that she had disposed of the dog behind the hotel.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lynch in Feburary 2022.

On Feburary 8 2023, Lynch was charged in absentia and is being held at the Hillsborough County Jail.

Lynch faces a charge of Unlawful Activities.

