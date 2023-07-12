NH woman charged with disorderly conduct after kicking out window of cruiser following DUI arrest

A woman was apprehended in Concord Tuesday night after allegedly speeding while intoxicated and then kicking out the window of a police cruiser during her subsequent arrest.

Lisa Marie Kroeger-Kangas, 46, of Claremont, New Hampshire, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and reckless operation.

A trooper monitoring the area of I-93 in Concord around 11:38 p.m. saw Kroeger-Kangas driving her car northbound at nearly 100mph in a 55mph zone while having trouble staying in her lane, according to New Hampshire State Police.

A traffic stop was initiated and the trooper determined Kroeger-Kangas had allegedly been driving while intoxicated. He attempted to place her under arrest but she actively resisted, according to officials.

Troopers eventually placed Kroeger-Kangas in the back of the cruiser where she allegedly kicked out the right rear passenger side window, sending shattered glass at the responding officers.

She was transported to the Merrimack County House of Corrections in Boscawen, New Hampshire where she refused bail and was held pending a court arraignment on Wednesday morning.

