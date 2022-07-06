NH woman charged with starting car fire that spread to Vt. home where family was sleeping

Jul. 6—A New Hampshire woman is accused of setting fire to a car before the flames spread to a Vermont home where a family of four was sleeping inside Tuesday night, officials said.

Nikki Lucas, 33, of Lyman, faces multiple charges related to the incident, reported on Leonard Hill Road in Concord, Vt., about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Vermont State Police Trooper Elisabeth Plympton said state police received a call reporting a woman had broken a window to a home on Leonard Hill Road. A short time later, Vermont State Police determined a vehicle was on fire outside a different residence along the same road.

Upon arrival, troopers reported finding a vehicle burning and the flames threatening two other vehicles, a nearby camper and a home.

State police reported a family of four was sleeping in the home at the time. Concord, Vt., firefighters extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported.

According to Trooper Plympton, state police determined Lucas started the vehicle fire. The blaze destroyed the vehicle and damaged two other cars and nearby structures.

Vermont State Police allege that during the fire Lucas threw a large rock through a window of another nearby home.

Lucas was arrested on charges of third-degree arson, felony unlawful mischief, unlawful mischief, four counts of reckless endangerment, and attempted unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling.

She was taken to the state police barracks in St. Johnsbury, Vt., before being held at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail.

Lucas is scheduled to be arraigned in Essex Superior Court.