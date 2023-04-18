NH woman charged with vehicular homicide in New Mexico

Apr. 18—New Mexico officials have charged a New Hampshire woman with vehicular homicide following a deadly crash.

Police in Portales, New Mexico, said in a release around 9:20 p.m. on Friday, April 14, officers responded to a crash between a small sedan and a bus on West 2nd Street and South Avenue C in Portales.

Upon arrival, police reported finding Martha Lozano, 61, inside a small sedan. She was transported to a Roosevelt General Hospital, then to Lubbock Hospital, where she died of her injuries, police said.

Officials say the driver of a 1996 bus involved in the crash, identified as Lisa Poitras, 55, of New Hampshire left the scene of the crash but later returned.

Police said witness statements indicate Poitras was traveling northbound on Avenue C when she allegedly failed to stop at an eastbound red light.

Police said in a release Poitras was "subsequently" arrested and charged with homicide by motor vehicle and booked into the Roosevelt County Detention Center.

The crash remains under investigation.