NH woman indicted on murder charges for shooting, killing 54-year-old woman in May

A New Hampshire woman has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of 54-year-old Lisa Rocheleau in May, the Attorney General said.

Haydee Rivera-Nadeau, 65, was indicted by a Strafford County Grand Jury on two counts of second-degree murder for the May 1 shooting, “for knowingly causing Ms. Rocheleau’s death by shooting her” and “for recklessly causing the death of Ms. Rocheleau under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by shooting her,” Attorney General John Formella said in a statement.

Rivera-Nadeau was also indicted on charges of falsifying physical evidence, “in that Ms. Rivera-Nadeau believing that an investigation was pending or about to be instituted, altered, destroyed, concealed, or removed any thing, to wit, by moving and concealing the firearm, with a purpose to impair its verity or availability in such investigation,” Formella said.

Rocheleau died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on May 11, several days after the shooting, Formella said.

An autopsy found Rocheleau’s cause of death was a gunshot wound and her manner of death was homicide, authorities said.

On May 3, Rivera-Nadeau was apprehended in Charlotte, North Carolina in connection with a then-pending charge of attempted murder. She was subsequently extradited to New Hampshire and arraigned.

Rivera-Nadeau is scheduled to be arraigned on the murder charges at 11 a.m. on Sept. 6 in Strafford County Superior Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

