NH woman opens basement door to find unknown man brandishing knife, police say

A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly breaking into a woman’s home and threatening her with a knife.

Joshua Converse, 50, of Manchester, was charged with stalking, attempted first-degree assault, attempted burglary, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, breach of bail, and falsifying physical evidence.

Officers responding to a home on Wilson Street around 4:30 p.m. found a woman who said she was on the first floor of her home when she heard noises coming from the basement, according to Manchester Police. Authorities say the victim opened the door and was immediately met by Converse, who lunged at her with a knife before fleeing on foot.

The victim was uninjured during the break-in.

Converse was arraigned on Wednesday at Hillsborough Superior Court North.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

