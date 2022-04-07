NH woman sentenced to prison for theft from vulnerable elderly clients

Apr. 7—BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Christina Lariviere, 37, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in Rockingham County Superior Court on felony and misdemeanor counts of identity fraud, forgery, theft, and credit card fraud for several crimes she committed against elderly people in her care and as a waitress.

The April 5 plea deal followed an investigation by Attorney General John Formella's office. It revealed that while working as a caregiver at a long-term care facility in Londonderry between July and August 2019, Lariviere stole personal identify information including Social Security cards and driver's licenses from four elderly residents, among other crimes. The victims were ages 99, 97, 91 and 87, and all suffered from dementia. Lariviere then used the information of two of the residents to open credit card accounts in their names. She also stole a credit card belonging to one of the residents, using it to make purchases for herself.

In November 2019 while employed as an in-home caregiver, Lariviere stole cash from an 87-year-old client in Pelham and debit card information belonging to another elderly client, 87, in Salem, N.H.

She forged checks belonging to two additional elderly individuals in Pelham, and used another person's identity to open bank accounts in order to deposit the checks and use the money herself.

Further, in December 2019, Lariviere stole and used debit card information and forged a check belonging to her landlord in Derry. And in September 2018, while working at a restaurant in Manchester, N.H., she stole a customer's debit card information and used it for retail purchases.

Lariviere pleaded guilty to five class A felony counts of identity fraud, one class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking, one class A felony count of credit card fraud, three class B felony counts of forgery, three class A misdemeanor counts of theft by unauthorized taking, and one class A misdemeanor count of credit card fraud.

Nine of the charges carried extended-terms of imprisonment based on her taking advantage of the victims' ages and disabilities. Her crimes resulted in total losses of $11,239.18.

Lariviere will serve 7 1/2 to 20 years in the New Hampshire State Prison. An additional 15 years are fully suspended, but she is prohibited from caring for elderly, disabled, or impaired adults and from serving in a fiduciary capacity.

Investigator Frederick Lulka of the Attorney General's Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau investigated these cases with assistance from police departments from Pelham, Salem, Derry, Londonderry and Manchester.