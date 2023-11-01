NH woman on state’s sex offender registry indicted after volunteering during kid baseball games

A former high school guidance counselor on the state’s sex offender registry who served time in prison for sexually assaulting a student is facing a new felony charge after state police said she was volunteering to work at child athletic events.

Kristie Torbick, 44, of Lee, New Hampshire was charged with prohibition from child care service of persons convicted of certain offenses, a Class A felony, state police said this week.

An investigation found that between June 1 and June 30, Torbick had signed up and had been volunteering at the Snack Shack at Demerritt Park in Madbury during children’s baseball games, state police said.

2017 police photo

Detectives from the New Hampshire State Police Sex Offender Registry secured an indictment on Oct. 19.

In 2017, Torbick was accused of raping a student. Authorities said at the time that Torbick’s relationship with the student, then 14, started in January 2017 and the following month, she turned herself in to police on the charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

She was convicted in July 2018 of two counts of felonious sexual assault and two counts of felonious sexual assault of a victim 13 or older and under 16, with an age difference of more than three years.

The New Hampshire State Police Sex Offender Registry was assisted by the police departments in Madbury and Lee.

Torbick will be arraigned on the new charge in Strafford County Superior Court in Dover on Nov. 9.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Richard Perreault at 603-223-8977 or Richard.J.Perreault@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

