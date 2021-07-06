NH woman in stolen truck involved in head-on crash in Maine

Jul. 6—A Barrington woman in a stolen pickup truck led Maine State Police on a high-speed chase that ended in a head-on collision and five people in the hospital, officials said.

Around 11:18 a.m. on Monday, a Maine state trooper reported a vehicle speeding on the Maine Turnpike in the northbound lane at mile marker 40 in Scarborough.

The driver of the red Chevy Silverado work truck, reported stolen out of New Hampshire, refused to stop and continued at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic including in the breakdown lane, police said.

The trooper began a chase but terminated it at mile marker 42 due to construction and traffic congestion in the area. A second trooper picked up the chase at mile marker 52, eastbound on the Falmouth Spur, where police said traffic was less congested.

Before state police could deploy spike mats, the driver of the stolen truck — identified as Mary Jo Hefferon, 33, of Farmington, entered a crossover to the westbound lanes and hit a black Honda CRV from Massachusetts head-on.

Three adults in that vehicle were transported to Maine Medical Center, one of them with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A male passenger riding in the stolen truck was transported to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries. His identity was not released by police.

Hefferon was brought to Maine Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Hefferon was charged with eluding, violation of conditions of release, operating without a license, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger and receiving stolen property.

Anyone who witnessed a red Chevy Silverado with two orange work lights and NH license plates driving erratically in Scarborough, Portland or Falmouth is asked to contact Maine State Police at 207-624-7076, ext. 9.