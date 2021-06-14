NHC sees 50% chance of cyclone off North Carolina

(Reuters) -A low pressure system now located about 120 miles south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, has a 50% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

But "the low (pressure system) will move over colder waters south of Nova Scotia on Wednesday, ending any opportunity for further development," the NHC said.

Meanwhile, a large area of cloudiness and showers located over the Bay of Campeche has a 20% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the Miami-based forecaster said, adding that "a tropical depression could form late in the week".

Regardless of developments, heavy rainfall is possible over portions of central America and southern Mexico during the next few days, according to the NHC.

(Reporting by Nishara karuvalli Pathikkal and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Gareth Jones)