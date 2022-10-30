NHC says 90% chance Caribbean tropical depression will form

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is keeping its eye on a system in the Caribbean with high chances to become the season’s next tropical depression.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the NHC said the broad area of low pressure was producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the eastern Caribbean, and will produce heavy rainfall over the weekend over portions of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

“An additional increase in organization in the associated shower and thunderstorm activity could prompt the development of a tropical depression or storm over the next day or so,” forecasters said.

The NHC gives the system a 90% chance to form in the next two days, and 90% chance of formation in the next five days.

The NHC is also tracking a low pressure area about 100 miles west-northwest of Bermuda producing some shower and thunderstorm activity, but it’s merging with a nearby frontal zone as upper-level winds increase and forecaster no longer anticipate a tropical or subtropical development.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30. The season has produced 12 named systems including Hurricane Ian that struck Florida last month.

The next named storm would be Tropical Storm Lisa.

