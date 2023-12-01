NHCC launches Cultural Ambassador Program partnership with DACC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An orange ribbon-cutting will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1 at the Doña Ana Arts Council (DACC) headquarters, 230 S. Water Street, in Las Cruces to celebrate the launching of the Cultural Ambassador Program partnership between the National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) and DACC.

NHCC’s Executive Director Zack Quintero will travel to the Doña Ana County to finalize the partnership that will make the program possible.

This is the first official partnership organized under the center’s program, which launched this Spring.

The program is designed to foster strong connections with artists, local school districts and community organizations in every corner of the state by supporting, and empowering rural populations, artists and youth across New Mexico.

The program is also an effort by NHCC to identify historic areas in rural New Mexico and establish formal partnerships with those communities. More information on the program is available here.

This specific partnership enables the center to loan artwork to the Arts Council for future exhibitions. Moreover, it establishes a formal pathway for artists in Southern New Mexico to work with NHCC and develops community programming hosted by the NHCC at sites across Doña Ana County.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.