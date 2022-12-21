NHL postpones game, colleges scramble as winter storm looms

3
The Associated Press
·1 min read

A major winter storm projected to affect much of the eastern United States this week prompted the NHL on Wednesday to postpone the Buffalo Sabres' home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning two days before it was scheduled to be played.

The decision was made in part because it backed into the league’s Christmas break, which begins on Saturday. The strength of the storm had the potential of cutting into Tampa Bay players’ mandated days off had the team been stranded in Buffalo on Friday, when the brunt of the storm is expected to hit the region.

Tampa Bay will now travel home after playing at Detroit on Wednesday night.

The Lightning’s game against the Sabres has been rescheduled to March 4. The Sabres were originally scheduled to play the Philadelphia Flyers that day. The NHL has instead moved the Flyers game at Buffalo to Jan. 9.

Much of the eastern two-thirds of the country was bracing for a dangerous mix of sub-zero temperatures, high winds and blizzard conditions into the holiday weekend. Some parts of the U.S. could see wind chills approaching 70 degrees below zero (minus 57 Celsius). By Friday, the arctic front was expected to spread sharp cold as far south as Florida.

The daunting forecast prompted a number of schools to move up tipoff times for several college basketball games while at least 11 others were canceled or postponed, including Omaha at Iowa State and South Dakota at Oral Roberts on the men’s side Wednesday and Drake at No. 14 Iowa State on Thursday among women’s games called off.

Recommended Stories

  • a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

    (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 12/21/2022

  • a Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

    (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 12/21/2022

  • NASA’s Mars rover deposits first sample on Red Planet for possible return to earth

    NASA's Mars rover deposited the first sample of rocks on the Red Planet's surface so that they could eventually return to Earth for further analysis.

  • Ravens add Tyler Huntley to Wednesday injury report

    Lamar Jackson already appears unlikely to be back this week when the Ravens take on the Falcons, as he’s missed the first two days of practice. But Baltimore also has an injury concern with its backup quarterback. The Ravens added Tyler Huntley to their Wednesday practice report with a right shoulder injury. Huntley was limited [more]

  • Detroit Tigers claim catcher Mario Feliciano off waivers from Milwaukee Brewers

    The Detroit Tigers claimed catcher Mario Feliciano off waivers from the Brewers. In a corresponding move, Bligh Madris was designated for assignment.

  • Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney won’t practice Tuesday

    The Browns won’t have a few key players on the field to start the week. Via multiple reporters, Cleveland announced that running back Nick Chubb (foot), defensive end Myles Garrett (illness), and safety John Johnson (thigh) won’t participate in Tuesday’s practice. Chubb spoke to the media earlier on Tuesday, which is usually a positive indication [more]

  • Flyers vs. Blue Jackets: Travis Konecny leads youth-infused win

    Led by Travis Konecny, the Flyers got a youth-infused, 5-3 win Tuesday night over the Blue Jackets at the Wells Fargo Center. By Jordan Hall

  • The Immaculate Reception's Great Truth

    NFL Hall of Famer Franco Harris has died at 72, days before the 50th anniversary of the greatest football play of all time. For Pittsburghers and sports fans alike, his miracle represented a threadbare hope.

  • Putin Pledges Unlimited Spending to Ensure Victory in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said Russia has “no limitations” on military spending for the war in Ukraine, as he urged the army to deliver on his declared goals with the invasion approaching its 11th month.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump TaxesMessi Evacuated by Helicop

  • Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 12/20/2022

  • Russians strike hospital in Huliaipole, Ukrainians shoot down UAV General Staff

    On 21 December, the 301st day of the full-scale war, the Russian invaders launched three missile strikes and an airstrike on civilian facilities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, hitting the city hospital in Huliaipole.

  • Garrett, Chubb out as Browns prepare for Saints, snow

    Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was out sick and running back Nick Chubb was kept out of practice with a foot injury Tuesday as Cleveland began preparing for Saturday's game against New Orleans — and bone-chilling weather. Chubb, who has 1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns, was at the facility and spoke to reporters before being ruled out for practice. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Chubb suffered an injury in last week's 13-3 win over Baltimore.

  • White Christmas diminished as rain predicted ahead of coldest holiday in decades

    Meteorologists are warning about the dangerously cold temperatures predicted, especially for Christmas Eve.

  • Celebrate the winter solstice with this gorgeous animation that shows how the Earth changes with the seasons

    This animation illustrates how Earth's tilt and yearly loop around the sun determine our seasons and change the ice cover, vegetation, and sunlight.

  • Immigration standoff stalls U.S. Senate $1.66 trillion government funding bill

    A standoff over U.S. immigration policy stalled movement on a $1.66 trillion government funding bill in the Senate on Thursday, raising the risk of a partial shutdown of federal agencies just days before the Christmas holiday. Progress on the bill -- which includes $44.9 billion in wartime aid for Ukraine and bans the use of Chinese-owned social media app TikTok on federal government devices -- halted after conservative Republican Senator Mike Lee introduced an amendment meant to slow immigration. The amendment would require the United States to maintain a policy known as Title 42, a policy implemented under Republican former President Donald Trump at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented hundreds of thousands of immigrants from seeking asylum.

  • Kremlin expects no "positives" from Zelenskyys visit to Washington

    Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, stated that the Kremlin does not expect positive changes from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington. Source: Kremlin-aligned media Vedomosti Details: In particular, Peskov answered "no" to a question concerning Kremlin's expectations about possible positive changes after the Ukrainian president's visit to the USA.

  • Ripple Effects of Mets signing Carlos Correa: What does it mean for Brett Baty, Shohei Ohtani, and more?

    The Mets' last enormous move (we think) of what has been a historic offseason in terms of spending was coming to an agreement with star infielder Carlos Correa on a 12-year deal. What are the ripple effects?

  • BOOM! Ohio State flips 2023 Indiana defense end from LSU

    The first BOOM of the early signing period for the Bucks! #GoBucks

  • Announcers set for Bears vs. Bills Week 16 game

    The Bears will face the Bills in Week 16. See who will be calling the game on CBS:

  • Orioles get McCann, $19M from Mets for player to be named

    The Baltimore Orioles acquired catcher James McCann and $19 million from the New York Mets on Wednesday night for a player to be named. McCann was an All-Star in 2019 for the Chicago White Sox, but hit just .195 with three home runs and 18 RBIs for the Mets last season. McCann is due $12 million in each of the next two seasons as part of the $40.6 million, four-year contract he signed with New York in December 2020.