NHL pushes puck up ice in bid to reach Latino communities

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOHN MARSHALL
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scott Gomez grew up among the diverse cultures that amalgamate around Anchorage, Alaska. Race was something he never really thought about, particularly on the ice.

The son of a Mexican American father and Colombian mother, Gomez heard a few disparaging remarks while coming up through the junior and professional ranks, but the occasions were rare.

He was a hockey player and that's all that mattered.

“The game was always accepting,” said Gomez, an assistant coach with the New York Rangers. “When you're in that locker room, you're one of the boys. Sure, you're going to get the occasional off-color joke, but long as you give it back you're fine. It's never about race. It's about what you can do on the ice.”

Gomez was one of the first Latinos to reach the NHL in 1999 — Bill Guerin was the first — and he played 16 seasons for seven teams, winning the Stanley Cup twice with New Jersey.

The number of Latino players has increased across the NHL, minor leagues and colleges in recent years, including Auston Matthews, Max Pacioretty, Al Montoya and Raffi Torres.

More are on the way.

The NHL and teams across the league have made big pushes to tap a massive potential fan base and develop Latino players — in the United States and Mexico.

“This is a sport that’s about passion, it’s about skill and it’s a sport that can really bring together families and it can be multigeneration,” Arizona Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said. “I think it’s a sport that’s primed to become a part of the Latino community in the U.S., and it’s important for the NHL to do it.”

The Coyotes have been at the forefront of the push, starting in the front office.

Gutierrez became the first Latino president and CEO in NHL history when he was hired last year. His boss, Alex Meruelo, became the first Latino majority owner when he bought the Coyotes in 2019.

The Coyotes, like other teams in the Southwest, play in markets with huge Latino populations and have developed programs to engage those communities.

Arizona created a Hispanic Advisory Board to improve relationships with the Hispanic community after Meruelo bought the team and has expanded its outreach.

The Coyotes have also created partnerships with Latino business associations and have gone into school districts with dense Latino populations to introduce kids to the Coyotes and hockey.

Arizona has held youth ball hockey clinics with organizations in areas with large Latino populations, bringing sticks and balls that kids can take home to continue their interest in the game. The Coyotes also have Spanish-language social media accounts to engage Latino fans.

“You think of Arizona, I absolutely have to go after the Latino community because they are the consumer base and they are continuing to grow, and they are the labor force and the business ownership,” Gutierrez said.

The efforts are growing outside the state as well.

The NHL launched a Spanish-language platform on its website in 2019, providing content from native Spanish-speaking reporters The league also began celebrating Hispanic/Latino Heritage Month to amplify the stories of people who have made contributions to the game.

The Dallas Stars hosted learn-to-play programs in Mexico City last season, and the Chicago Blackhawks launched Un Gol on the team website with translated stories and videos.

The Anaheim Ducks started providing materials in Spanish for their SCORE program, which uses hockey themes to teach school children educational themes, healthy living and character building.

The New Jersey Devils' Hockey in NJ program has strong support in Hispanic communities, as does the Philadelphia Flyers' Snider Hockey program and Tampa Bay's Lightning Made.

The Golden Knights have Spanish-language social media channels — as do the San Jose Sharks — and run street clinics in Hispanic communities.

The Los Angeles Kings created a model for their Jr. Kings program before playing exhibition games in Beijing in 2017 and have carried it into Mexico City. The program has expanded to 150 players and, during the pandemic, ran Zoom training with the club with question-and-answer sessions for the players, parents and coaches.

The peewee Jr. Kings won a national championship in their division and 15 players have been invited to the team's training camp in El Segundo, California, in August. The Kings also launched a ball hockey program with the 26 YMCAs across the city as part of their 50th anniversary in Los Angeles in 2019.

“It's diversifying our reach for and understanding in a place like Los Angeles, which is such a melting pot,” said Mike Altieri. the Kings' senior vice president of marketing, communications and content. “We had success in winning two Stanley Cups and being a very influential voice in the marketplace and we couldn't lose sight that there were opportunities for growth everywhere and we need to diversify our audience.”

___

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this story.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Remembering Kid Yamaka, the telegenic star and proudly Jewish boxer

    Zachary Wohlman, a boxer known as Kid Yamaka, died this year at 32.

  • European vacation: car rentals complicated and expensive

    After long months of lockdowns and curfews Europeans are looking forward to jetting off for a bit of sun and sand -- only to find that their dream vacation risks turning into a nightmare as no rental cars are available.

  • Jet It CEO on affordability & sustainability within the private jet industry

    Glenn Gonzales, Jet It Co-Founder and CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss sustainability in aviation with electric airplanes and growth in the private jet industry.

  • Milan Lucic: Canucks 'woke up the Big, Bad Bruins' in 2011

    The Camera Guys are joined by Milan Lucic to talk about the Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup run and how the Vancouver Canucks couldn't match their style.

  • Today in History for July 3rd

    Highlights of this day in history: Union forces win the Battle of Gettysburg in the American Civil War; George Washington takes charge of the Continental Army; Algeria gains independence; Actor Tom Cruise born; Singer Jim Morrison dies. (July 3)

  • The ‘Helplessness’ of Canada’s Raging Inferno

    An entire village burned down in Canada this week—the result of a devastating heat wave gripping the Pacific Northwest, and a grim sign of the deadly impact of climate change across the globe.“At this point you have an entire town that’s been wiped out by this,” said The Daily Beast’s Noor Ibrahim on Friday’s The World This Week. “If you need any more proof that climate change is real—so real that it’s killing people in front of your eyes. You quite literally have people dropping dead in British

  • NHL Plays: Friday

    Who should you take tonight? (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Lightning one win from Stanley Cup repeat after Game 3 victory vs. Canadiens

    Carey Price and the Habs look rough after a humbling 6-3 loss.

  • Stock Market News for Jul 2, 2021

    Wall Street closed higher on Thursday following strong economic data.

  • Daniel Jones still sees Eli Manning as “someone who can help”

    Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning rejoined the team in a business operations and fan engagement role this offseason, but he may also have a hand in the team’s on-field preparations for the 2021 season. Manning was supplanted as the team’s quarterback by 2019 first-round pick Daniel Jones and Jones told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he [more]

  • Tom Reich, pioneering baseball and hockey agent, dies at 82

    Thomas M. Reich, a pioneering baseball agent with an ebullient, oversized personality who helped players gain multimillion dollar salaries in the early years of free agency, died Friday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Reich had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2019. “Tom Reich was among the preeminent player representatives of his era," the Major League Baseball Players Association said in a statement.

  • White Sox' Yermín Mercedes optioned to Triple-A Charlotte

    The White Sox optioned Yermn Mercedes to Triple-A Charlotte in a series of roster moves made on Friday morning.

  • Defund the police? Their salaries are inching up in the US

    Police work can be one of the best-paid professions in the US. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the 2020 median salary for a police officer was US$67,290, more than one-third higher than the national median of $48,769 for all occupations. Although there is a great deal of variation across the nation’s roughly 18,000 police departments, the agency also reports that salaries for police have largely climbed in the past five years, from an 8.8% increase in Mississippi, the state that overall pays its police the least, to a 21% increase in Hawaii, one of the best-paying states.

  • Army couple pulls off 6 scream-worthy surprises

    Kevonni Harvey and Anthony Laster are high school sweethearts-turned-soldiers. After being deployed in Kuwait for nearly a year, this twosome is ready for some epic reunions.

  • Lightning aren’t giving Canadiens hope — or a lead

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have taken a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens and have not trailed for a single second in the Stanley Cup Final series.

  • How the Lightning won a Stanley Cup, then got even better

    One of the more interesting moments from Game 3 had nothing to do with any action on the ice. It was during the second intermission when Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman was being interviewed by NBC’s Kathryn Tappen. Hedman and Jan Rutta had already scored, and Erik Cernak had set up another goal, so she asked if this was the deepest defensive unit he had been a part of. Typically, these ...

  • Jack Eichel, Sabres nearing resolution on surgery

    What the outcome will be — and what it means for his uncertain future in Buffalo — remains unclear.

  • Abhimanyu Mishra, 12 and Indian American, is youngest chess grandmaster ever

    Mishra beat the record by three months. Sergey Karjakin had held it for 19 years.

  • Marks bypasses charters to buy entire Ganassi NASCAR team

    Immediately after the bombshell announcement that Justin Marks had purchased Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the outgoing owner took the soon-to-be new boss back to the shop to address a room full of anxious employees. The work begins next week for the co-owner of Trackhouse Racing, who struggled to find a charter for the team's first year of competition and balked at paying the escalating costs of NASCAR's equivalent of a franchise. Kaulig Racing last month bought a pair of charters for what the industry believes to be at least $10 million apiece, and after crunching the numbers, Marks just couldn't justify the spend.

  • SEC Network announces programming for Tennessee’s July 14 takeover

    SEC Network announces programming for Tennessee's July 14 takeover.