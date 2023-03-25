The NHL's Arizona Coyotes suspend minority owner after assault-related arrest at Aspen hotel

Barroway was the majority owner of the Arizona Coyotes for four years, and is currently a minority owner. Ross D. Franklin/AP Image Pitkin County Sheriff's Office

Andrew Barroway, 57, was arrested in Colorado while staying at an Aspen hotel with his wife.

Police say Barroway strangled his wife, and he faces charges of misdemeanor and felony assault.

The Arizona Coyotes suspended Barroway from his position as a minority owner, Aspen Daily News reports.

The man who once held majority ownership of the Arizona Coyotes was arrested on Thursday after a fight with his wife at a Colorado hotel, officials said.

According to Aspen Daily News, hedge fund manager Andrew Barroway, 57, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor assault charges, suspected in a physical altercation with his wife at the Limelight Aspen in the city's downtown area. Police were called after hotel staff heard the couple loudly arguing, the local report reads.

Barroway spent Thursday night in jail before posting bond, and now faces a full protection order from his wife, a suspension from the National Hockey League's Arizona Coyotes, and is prohibited from drinking alcohol.

"She would like a full protection order," said Deputy District Attorney Tony Hershey. "She wants absolutely no contact with him. If he's not leaving Aspen, he's going to have to stay somewhere else."

The Scottsdale resident is currently a minority owner of the Coyotes, but he held majority ownership between December 2014 and July 2019, per Aspen Daily News. The Arizona Coyotes provided the outlet with two statements.

The first statement was around 4:45 p.m. Friday: "We are aware of the allegation regarding Mr. Barroway and we are working with the League to gather more information. When we have enough information, we will have an appropriate response. Until the investigation is complete, we will have no further comment."

Then, at 5:23 p.m., the team said: "The National Hockey League is aware of the arrest of Arizona Coyotes' minority owner Andrew Barroway. Pending further information, he has been suspended indefinitely."

According to the affidavit obtained by Aspen Daily News, Barroway's wife "had bruising on her ankles, knees, and blood on her hands."

"I don't want to ruin my prenup with him, so I didn't want to say anything bad about him," she's quoted as saying in the affidavit.

Barroway will be allowed to travel, but is due back in court April 3.

