NHL's Kings fire coach Todd McLellan after 23-15-10 start

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Kings fired coach Todd McLellan after a 23-15-10 start to the 2023-24 season, Kings vice president and general manager Rob Blake announced Friday.

Assistant coach Jim Hiller, 54, will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the NHL season. The Kings sit in fourth place in the Western Conference's Pacific Division.

"We want to thank Todd for his hard work and dedication to the organization," Blake said in a news release. "He has done a tremendous job in moving us forward and making a positive impact on our group and in our community. This was not an easy decision, but we felt the change was necessary at this time.

"Jim is a well-respected member of our staff who is familiar with our players. We are confident in his ability to lead our team effectively during this pivotal time."

McLellan, 56, was hired as Kings coach in 2019. He posted a 164-130-44 record over 338 games during his five-year tenure. McLellan previously coached the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers. He went 598-412-134 overall in 16 years as an NHL head coach.

McLellan led the Kings to the playoffs in 2021-22 and 2022-23. They lost in the first round times. He led the Sharks to two Western Conference finals appearances, but failed to advance to a Stanley Cup Final.

The Kings will host the Oilers (29-15-1) at 10 p.m. EST Saturday in Los Angeles.