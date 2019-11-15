Is NHPC (NSE:NHPC) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, NHPC Limited (NSE:NHPC) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is NHPC's Debt?

As you can see below, NHPC had ₹204.5b of debt, at September 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₹59.2b, its net debt is less, at about ₹145.3b.

NSEI:NHPC Historical Debt, November 15th 2019 More

How Strong Is NHPC's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that NHPC had liabilities of ₹72.2b falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹277.7b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had ₹59.2b in cash and ₹37.5b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ₹253.3b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's ₹237.6b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

NHPC has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.6 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 6.9 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Also relevant is that NHPC has grown its EBIT by a very respectable 23% in the last year, thus enhancing its ability to pay down debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if NHPC can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, NHPC recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 92% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.