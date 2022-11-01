NHS budget to rise despite spending cuts - but Rishi Sunak demands reform in return

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt could still raise NHS spending despite looming public sector cuts - Simon Walker/No 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak has vowed to stick to existing plans to increase the NHS budget, despite imposing spending cuts elsewhere - but will demand substantial efficiency reforms in return.

The Prime Minister told the Cabinet on Tuesday that the health service would be “prioritised” amid “difficult decisions” on spending over the coming weeks.

But in return for having its budget "protected", NHS England will be told to find “efficiencies and reforms” to prove that the billions it receives will not be wasted.

This could include trusts performing better on ambulance waiting times and clamping down on delayed discharges from hospitals.

The 2021 spending review said the budget for the NHS in England would rise from £151.8 billion in 2022-23 to £157.4 billion in 2023-24 and £162.6 billion a year later.

The Treasury said these figures would not be changed in the Autumn Statement later this month.

But the NHS has warned that sky-high inflation is reducing the value of these planned increases, leading government insiders to warn that extra funding will have to be allocated to help beat the Covid backlog.

Mr Sunak’s pledge to “protect” the NHS will raise concerns that much deeper cuts will be needed elsewhere to fill the £50 billion fiscal black hole, £25 billion of which is expected to come through cuts rather than tax rises.

The promise will cause severe concern in sectors such as defence, education and local government.

On Tuesday Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, held a meeting with Stephen Barclay, the Health Secretary, to discuss the ways NHS performance could be improved in advance of the Autumn Statement on Nov 17.

According to a Downing Street read-out of Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Mr Sunak said the Government "would always support the NHS and that they would continue to be prioritised as difficult decisions are taken on spending".

At the Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister and his top team discussed the NHS ahead of impending fresh pressures this winter.

Story continues

"He said that in return, it was right to look at further ways to improve the service the public receive and that he was confident this could be achieved," according to Downing Street.

The spokesman added: “The Health Secretary has highlighted that there are discrepancies in performance across the NHS and we want to focus on how we further ensure all parts of the NHS are performing as well as they can, because we do see discrepancies spread out across the country.”

He said there were discrepancies in terms of health outcomes and performance rates, such as delayed discharges.

“There are a number of issues that need addressing,” said the spokesman.

“We are providing significant funding to our health service and the public would expect that we make sure that we’re spending that money carefully.”

The spokesman said the Government would consider sending in a task force to help deal with backlogs.

Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt are expected to extend a freeze on the thresholds at which people start to pay the different rates of income tax and National Insurance, which could result in more people being dragged into higher tax bands as wages increase.

The Chancellor is considering splitting the burden equally between tax rises and spending cuts.

Public sector workers could face deep real-terms cuts to wages, with one report suggesting that the Treasury is looking at an increase of two per cent across the board for 2023-24 - at a time when inflation is expected to be well above that threshold.

A Treasury source said “no decisions have been taken” and the “independent pay review body process takes place next year”.

With BP unveiling profits that doubled to more than £7.1 billion in the three months to September, pressure is continuing to mount for an enhanced windfall tax on oil and gas giants to help fill the Treasury coffers.

Alok Sharma, the Cop26 president who was demoted from the Cabinet by Mr Sunak, has called on the Government to raise more money from such a windfall tax.

Sir Charlie Bean, the former Bank of England deputy governor, warned on Tuesday that "all the low-hanging fruit" had already been picked on public spending.

"We are at the point where governments have to recognise they can't do this by efficiency savings," he said.

Andrew Mitchell, the development minister, has said that ending a controversial pause on non-essential international aid spending "as soon as possible" would be a "priority".

While he was on the back benches, the new minister was a persistent and long-standing opponent of any government policy that caused cutbacks in aid spending.

In a letter to Sarah Champion, the chairman of the House of Commons international development committee, Mr Mitchell said that while the pause would be extended amid Treasury discussions about the Autumn Statement, ending it "as soon as possible and returning certainty to the FCDO's Official Development Assistance spend this year and in future years is a priority for my first few weeks as minister for development".