NHS chief executive who raised concerns over Lucy Letby sues for unfair dismissal

The hospital chief executive who raised concerns about how NHS managers mishandled the Lucy Letby case is suing the Trust, claiming she was forced out.

Dr Susan Gilby, an anaesthetist and intensive care doctor, who took over Countess of Chester in 2018, was appalled by evidence that managers had missed opportunities to stop the killer nurse.

She and the Trust’s chairman at the time, Sir David Nichol, commissioned an independent review to examine the management’s response. Three years after they did so, the document has still not been published.

Dr Gilby is now taking the Trust to an employment tribunal for unfair dismissal.

In legal documents seen by The Telegraph, she claims that the current chairman, Ian Haythornthwaite, “bullied, harassed and undermined” her, in a way that has a “chilling effect” on people who wanted to speak out about problematic behaviour.

She also claimed that, before her arrival, NHS Trust managers had been “fixated” on the idea that the spate of baby deaths were down to inadequate care.

But she said she “rapidly came to the conclusion that there were causes for grave concern about harms to babies on the neonatal unit where Lucy Letby had worked”.

Letby has been convicted of murdering seven babies in the hospital’s neonatal unit, and attempting to murder six others.

Dr Gilby would not discuss her own case against the Trust, but told The Telegraph that evidence she found after joining the Countess of Chester made her fear that some of the baby deaths could have been avoided if managers had responded differently.

She and Sir David commissioned external firm health consultancy Facere Melius to examine the hospital’s handling of the matter, because ‘“we needed an independent external review to establish whether or not opportunities have been missed and whether or not some of the baby’s deaths and attacks could have been avoided”, she said.

“The evidence we’d seen and the discussions I had with paediatricians led us to be concerned that there were lessons to be learned.”

When Dr Gilby first joined the Trust, she found a box of files, marked neonates, which allegedly showed how managers had agreed in 2015 to have the first three baby deaths examined by an external organisation, but then failed to do so.

Dr Gilby was suspended by the Trust last December and has now resigned her position. Her tribunal is due to begin on Dec 24.

Mr Haythornthwaite said on Thursday that “the Trust and I dispute everything she says in her legal claim”.

The Trust is understood to be defending the claim.

It comes as a leading barrister warned that the Government had left open a “revolving door” for disgraced NHS managers, allowing those who preside over scandals to keep working.

Improve accountability

Ministers commissioned Tom Kark KC, counsel to Mid Staffs Inquiry, to improve the system of accountability for NHS managers.

But one of his key recommendations five years ago – to create a health directors standards council, which could disbar NHS executives for serious misconduct – was never introduced.

Last night, Mr Kark said it remained his view that it was necessary to regulate NHS executives, in order to protect the public from the most “badly behaved”.

Meanwhile, a parliamentary petition calling for managers in the NHS to be registered and held accountable by an independent regulator garnered thousands of signatures in a matter of hours.

It was backed by Dr Ravi Jayaram, one of the consultants who raised concerns about Letby and later gave evidence in her trial. He said that it was necessary so that “top-level NHS managers are subject to scrutiny” in the same way as frontline healthcare professionals.

“The individuals whose actions facilitated this situation face no sanctions and can continue to work on highly paid NHS executive posts,” he said.

The British Medical Association has also welcomed the petition. Prof Phil Banfield, who chairs the BMA UK Council, said: “Doctors and other health care professionals are regulated, so it only makes sense that non-clinical management are held to account in the same way.”

